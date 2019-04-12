Donnington New Homes

OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

Full Time, permanent, starting salary £20 - £25k p.a. 20 days leave, plus Bank Holidays. Main duties include, assisting the management team with administrative tasks, accurately maintaining databases/files/records, managing the post, arranging meetings, answering the phone, maintaining office supplies, filing, managing various email accounts and website communications, preparing letters, reports, agendas and taking minutes.

We require a minimum of 3 years’ office administration experience, Microsoft office proficiency, including Outlook, Word and Excel; strong organisational, numeracy and literacy skills, including exceptional attention to detail and impeccable customer relations. Preferably you will be a touch typist with shorthand skills.

We welcome applications from self-starters and team players, who live in or near Newbury, have an interest in property, supported by relevant work experience. You take pride in your work and approach each task with energy and enthusiasm, whilst remaining calm, efficient and helpful, even on the busiest of days! A confident communicator, with a high level of English, who uses their initiative to solve problems and support the expanding team.

Please send your CV and covering letter,

detailing your reasons for applying to

careers@donningtongroup.com.

The closing date is Friday 26th April.

STRICTLY NO AGENCIES