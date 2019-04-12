Amners Farm Lambing Days

Fri, 12 Apr 2019
Open 27th & 28th April &
4th May 5th & 6th May 2019
11am-6pm (last entry 5pm)
• See lambs being born • Steam train rides • Pets Corner
• Straw play barn • Crafts & refreshments
• Tractor and trailer rides • Pony rides
• Falconry and more...
Find us between Junction 11 and 12 south of
the M4. Follow the signs on the day.
Amners Farm, Burghfield, Reading, Berkshire RG30 3UE
For more information go to
or call us on 01189 833 437
Pregnant women are advised not
to attend the Lambing Days.
No dogs allowed.
