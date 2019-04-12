Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Amners Farm Lambing Days

A great day out

Amners Farm Lambing Days

Amners Farm

Lambing Days

Open 27th & 28th April &

4th May 5th & 6th May 2019

11am-6pm (last entry 5pm)

• See lambs being born • Steam train rides • Pets Corner

• Straw play barn • Crafts & refreshments

• Tractor and trailer rides • Pony rides

• Falconry and more...

Find us between Junction 11 and 12 south of

the M4. Follow the signs on the day.

Amners Farm, Burghfield, Reading, Berkshire RG30 3UE

For more information go to

www.amnersfarm.co.uk

or call us on 01189 833 437

Pregnant women are advised not

to attend the Lambing Days.

No dogs allowed.

