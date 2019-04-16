Charter Travel - Your Local USA Specialists
Tue, 16 Apr 2019
CHARTER TRAVEL
YOUR LOCAL DESTINATION SPECIALISTS FOR 30 YEARS
Your Local USA Specialists
This country has everything you could possibly imagine, from 24-hour cities to beautiful sun-kissed beaches.
Whether you’re looking for an adventure in the great outdoors or an action-packed city break, we can help!
Our travel experts have over 30 years of knowledge and experience in creating tailor-made USA holidays
and are constantly recommended as being a brand leader on service, quality and price.
Florida
Florida with its warm climate year round, beautiful beaches and world famous theme parks, this is the perfect destination for the whole family.
San Francisco
The ‘City by the Bay’ is filled with unrivalled natural and manmade wonders and those that visit can’t help being impressed by the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, views of Alcatraz and the famous Fisherman’s Wharf.
Las Vegas
This non-stop city will excite your senses, known as the entertainment capital of the world, lose yourself amongst some of the world largest casinos, see star-studded shows and stay in beautiful hotels.
Washington
America’s Capital full of amazing sites such as the White House, the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial. This incredible city also offers designer shopping and vibrant live music.
Los Angeles
This city offers endless sightseeing and entertainment, including Universal Studios Hollywood ®. Why not take a trip to West Hollywood and experience the night life of Sunset Strip.
New York
‘The Big Apple’ one of the most exciting cities in the world! Beyond the glittering city skyline lies picturesque wineries, lakes, rivers, islands and the famous Niagara Falls.
Speak to one of our travel experts on 01635 551011
and start planning your tailor made itinerary
01635 551011 - holidays@chartertravel.co.uk
74 Hambridge Road, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 5TA - We Have A Large Free Car Park
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News