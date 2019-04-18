Crochet for beginners

Crochet Beginners 6 week Course in Newbury!

Perfect for those who have never Crocheted or those who are looking to learn some new Crochet Skills!

The course will run from Tuesday 30th of April till Tuesday 11th June 2019 (No class the 21st May)

⭐️Investment: £150 for all the 6 weeks or £130 for Early Bird if paid by 22/4/19. Great value price of £10 per hour tuition. Small group teaching of no more than 6 people. All materials and equipment is provided including tea and cake every week!

⭐️Time and location: 7-9pm at Colline Kitchen (cafe next to the yoga studio in the town hall)

The Old Town Hall, Market Place, Newbury, RG14 5AA.

Course overview:

Week 1: Introduction, holding the hook and yarn, brief history, Yarn Weights and fibre properties, learning the chain, double crochet stitch and working in rows.

Week 2: Learning all the stitches in Crochet, working with different fibres, selecting the right yarn.

Week 3: Learning how to crochet Granny squares and practise all previous stitches.

Week 4: How to join Granny Squares, how to make them into a blanket, edging and how to finish off your crochet work.

Week 5: How to increase and decrease, working in the round to make circles, stitch variation (fancy stitches), how to select your first crochet project, UK terminology and pattern reading.

Week 6: Learning how to start your first chosen crochet project off I will assist you along the way so you can go away confidently knowing how to complete your first crochet project.

Every learner will be taken at their own pace and tailored to their learning.

If you have any questions do let me know!

To book: Please drop me an email at aboatfullofwool@gmail.com or check out my social media: A Boat Full Of Wool.

About the tutor:

I have Crocheted for over 8 years and have made various Crochet projects but I love to make my own clothes! I design and sell Crochet patterns and I am now the Crochet Lecturer at Basingstoke College of Technology :)