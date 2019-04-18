EASTER FUN AT OPTIPLAN KITCHENS – THATCHAM SHOWROOM

Optiplan Kitchens in Thatcham is inviting locals to join the Easter fun on Saturday 20th April.

Enjoy 20% off Kitchen Furniture, 33% off AEG Appliances and 5 Years Interest Free Credit.

Plus, for a limited time only enjoy £350 John Lewis Vouchers with orders placed this month, from 13th April to 30th April.

They’ll also be treating their customers to some tasty Easter hot cross buns and free chocolate, plus an Easter Egg trail for the kids.

The showroom is located on Turnpike Road, just inside Wyevale Garden Centre, Thatcham and features 16 full kitchen displays, along with a wide range of Bosch and AEG appliances.

During the event, visitors will have the opportunity to speak to experienced design consultants to get first-hand advice on planning for a new kitchen, whether it’s guidance on where to start, or discussing the details such as cabinet handles or work surfaces.

Optiplan Kitchens has over 30 years’ experience in cabinet making, with talented designers and expert craftsman with a passion for detail and a quality finish. All kitchens are handcrafted in the UK and customers can expect a bespoke service and professional project management from the start to finish.

The showroom is open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 11am-3pm.

For further information visit www.optiplankitchens.co.uk or call 01635 862966.