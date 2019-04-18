Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Window fitter required

Hillview Windows Ltd

require an experienced

Window fitter with

NVQ level 2 qualification

Immediate start

Must have clean driving licence

Please call Vanessa Tel : 01635 278 778

