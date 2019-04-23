Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

LOST PARROT

African Grey called Rocko

African Grey called Rocko, if spotted please contact Martyn

07838 001906

or 01635 31212

  • Louise

    Louise

    23/04/2019 - 17:05

    Helpful if it was indicated in what area he escaped from.

