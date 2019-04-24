Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

KS2 CLASS TEACHER REQUIRED

WOOLTON HILL JUNIOR SCHOOL
Near Newbury RG20 9XE

KS2 CLASS TEACHER
Full time, permanent.

For the right candidate a Phase Leader TLR may be available.
Start Date: September 2019 Closing date: Tuesday 7th May 2019 12 noon Interview date: w/c 13th May 2019

Please email: adminoffice@whjs.hants.sch.uk or call: 01635 253364 for an application pack. Visits to the school are warmly welcomed.

All successful candidates will be subject to a Disclosure and Barring Check as well as other relevant pre-employment checks.

