TRAINING ADMINISTRATOR REQUIRED

KSL Training

is seeking a

TRAINING ADMINISTRATOR

To join our friendly Newbury based team

New, part time role, 21 hours, 3 days per week, focused on:

• Producing client contracts

• Distributing training materials

• Administering on-line psychometric tests

• Capturing client & participant feedback

Previous business or training administration experience essential.

Salary negotiable. Closing date 10/05/19

How to apply and job information at:

www.ksl-training.co.uk/careers/