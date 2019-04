Lambourn Vintage Machinery Society



SPRING COUNTRY SHOW

Lambourn Woodlands, nr Newbury. (B4000)

Sunday 5th May 2019

11am - 5pm



Rare Breeds of Animals and Poultry Show

• Vintage Vehicles and Tractors • Stationary engines

• Motorcycles • Heavy horses • Crafts • Autojumble

• Steam • Children's fair • Phoenix Band

• Fun Dog Show

ENTRANCE: £5 adults, £4 OAP, £2 Children (5-16yrs)

REFRESHMENTS • BAR • CAR PARKING