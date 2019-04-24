ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF MUSIC

REQUIRED From September 2019



An exciting opportunity has arisen for someone to join this department that enjoys an enviable reputation both within and outside the school.

We are looking for a dynamic, inspirational and dedicated musician to join us and become an integral part of the music team and help shape the future of the department.

No previous experience of teaching is necessary, indeed this post might suit someone who is contemplating a future in teaching (training provided for the right person). The successful candidate can be an expert in any instruments, however a willingness to teach some individual, group and class lessons and an ability to accompany children on the keyboard is essential.

Accommodation may be available if necessary.

An attractive salary will be offered to the right applicant

Closing date for all applications is 10th May 2019.



Please go to www.cheamschool.com for a job description and application form or for further details

contact the Headmaster’s secretary hmsecretary@cheamschool.co.uk



Cheam School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of its pupils. Under the provisions of the Children’s Act 1999 this is a listed position and the successful applicant will be required to undergo a DBS check