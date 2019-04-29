Newbury News Limited
Newspaper house, Faraday Road, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 2DW
ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT (Full-time position)
ARE YOU:
Reliable? Conscientious? Flexible?
Working as part of the Accounts department, the job entails;
- Processing sales invoicing and receipts, reconciling to revenue reports
- Producing customer statements, chaser letters and calling some customers
- Collection of all sales ledger outstanding balances
- Raising credit notes and various miscellaneous sales invoices
- Entry and allocation of cheques and BACS payments
- Banking of cash and cheques
- Processing credit card payments, reconciling with systems balance
- Assisting in all other areas of the department
YOU WILL RECEIVE:
- Fun working environment
- 5 weeks holiday + bank holidays per year
- Working Monday to Friday
- Training will be provided
If this sounds like the job for you please apply in writing
with a copy of your CV and current salary to
Mia Horn, Financial Controller or e-mail:
mia.horn@newburynews.co.uk
Closing date for applications: Midday Monday 13th May 2019
The NN Group promotes equal opportunities
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News