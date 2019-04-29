Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury News Limited

Newspaper house, Faraday Road, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 2DW 

ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT (Full-time position)

 ARE YOU:

 Reliable? Conscientious? Flexible?

Working as part of the Accounts department, the job entails;

  • Processing sales invoicing and receipts, reconciling to revenue reports
  • Producing customer statements, chaser letters and calling some customers
  • Collection of all sales ledger outstanding balances
  • Raising credit notes and various miscellaneous sales invoices
  • Entry and allocation of cheques and BACS payments
  • Banking of cash and cheques
  • Processing credit card payments, reconciling with systems balance
  • Assisting in all other areas of the department

YOU WILL RECEIVE: 

  • Fun working environment
  • 5 weeks holiday + bank holidays per year
  • Working Monday to Friday
  • Training will be provided

If this sounds like the job for you please apply in writing
with a copy of your CV and current salary to

Mia Horn, Financial Controller or e-mail:

mia.horn@newburynews.co.uk

Closing date for applications: Midday Monday 13th May 2019

The NN Group promotes equal opportunities

