Join our team as a support worker - Dimensions

In 1976, armed with a single phone in a rented office, Dimensions began supporting people with learning disabilities, autism and complex needs out of institutions, helping them lead ordinary lives in their local communities.

Forty years on, our work is fundamentally unchanged; we support people with learning disabilities and autism to have a louder voice, choice and control in their lives. Our 7000 colleagues deliver ambitious, effective, personalised support often with those whose previous support has not been successful.

Working alongside our colleagues are family members and many of the people we support. They could be quality checkers, interviewers or members of our Council.

Their voices and experiences inform the research we use to deliver improved outcomes.

Together, we continue to prove that life really can get better.

Join our team as a support worker

Start you day knowing you'll make a difference!

Join our team of support workers and make a positive difference that improves the life for the people we support.

We currently have a number of exciting opportunities, with a variety of hours, in Newbury and the surrounding areas. Dimensions is proud to use a values-based recruitment model, so experience in the industry is not essential.

We will provide full training and give you the chance to launch a long term career that you can be proud of.

Visit www.dimensions-uk.org/careers for more information, email your CV to tom.higginson@dimensions-uk.org or call 0300 303 9150