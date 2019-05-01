PART TIME RECEPTIONIST REQUIRED

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

THE VETERINARY HOSPITAL HUNGERFORD REQUIRES:
A PART TIME RECEPTIONIST


to join this busy, friendly team working mornings Mon to Fri. Hours: 8 am to 1 pm but some flexibility required to cover holiday and sick leave. Cover also required on some Saturday mornings. Experience preferred but not essential as ability to work under pressure, communicate with clients and the rest of the veterinary team more important.


If you are interested, please e-mail Sam Reynolds on

sam.reynolds@hungerfordvets.co.uk


with an up to date CV and covering letter.

