Groundsperson/Gardener Required

Groundsperson/Gardener

(Hamstead Marshall)



Full-time position on lovely private 26 acre property – sole care of gardens, paddocks and woodland. Good knowledge of all small estate equipment with some mechanical and DIY skills. Care of 3 horses (can be taught) on grooms days off. 5 day week but must be flexible as will include occasional weekend days. Must live in and have own transport. Excellent salary plus one bedroom flat – partner welcome but no children.

References required.



Tel: 01488 658731 or 07831 242322