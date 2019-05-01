Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Groundsperson/Gardener Required

Groundsperson/Gardener

Groundsperson/Gardener
(Hamstead Marshall)


Full-time position on lovely private 26 acre property – sole care of gardens, paddocks and woodland. Good knowledge of all small estate equipment with some mechanical and DIY skills. Care of 3 horses (can be taught) on grooms days off. 5 day week but must be flexible as will include occasional weekend days. Must live in and have own transport. Excellent salary plus one bedroom flat – partner welcome but no children.
References required.


Tel: 01488 658731 or 07831 242322

