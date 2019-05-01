Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Passionate about care?

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Passionate about care?

Passionate about care?

We have the perfect opportunity for you!

Now Recruiting

community care staff to work in Newbury and West Berkshire area!

Join, become part of our enthusiastic, professional and dedicated team. We are currently seeking for individuals who are compassionate and motivated to become care givers.

- Previous experience is preferred but not essential

- Full training and ongoing support provided

- Excellent rates of pay, travel time and mileage

- Flexible working

Tel no: 01635 917593 / 07501 855727

Email: info@d.osteenltd.co.uk

Website: www.d.osteen.co.uk

Facebook: D. Osteen Homecare Support

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Hobbycraft set to open in Newbury

Hobbycraft to open in Newbury

M4 at Chieveley to close this weekend

M4 at Chieveley to close this weekend

Town council objects to cafe outdoor seating

Town council objects to cafe outdoor seating

Appeal to trace missing man

Appeal to trace missing man

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33