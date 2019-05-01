Office and Customer Operations Manager Required
Wed, 01 May 2019
Passionate about care?
We have the perfect opportunity for you!
Now Recruiting
community care staff to work in Newbury and West Berkshire area!
Join, become part of our enthusiastic, professional and dedicated team. We are currently seeking for individuals who are compassionate and motivated to become care givers.
- Previous experience is preferred but not essential
- Full training and ongoing support provided
- Excellent rates of pay, travel time and mileage
- Flexible working
Tel no: 01635 917593 / 07501 855727
Email: info@d.osteenltd.co.uk
Website: www.d.osteen.co.uk
Facebook: D. Osteen Homecare Support
