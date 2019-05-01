Office and Customer Operations Manager Required
Wed, 01 May 2019
Can you make a difference in Adult Social Care?
The following roles are available as either day or night work patterns within our residential care homes.
- Registered General Nurses
- Residential Care Officers
- Dementia Practitioners
- Care Practitioners
We also have vacancies to work within the West Berkshire community assisting people within their own homes.
- Reablement Officers
- Reablement Assistants
For information about these and other roles please visit our website
or to discuss these roles further contact the Recruitment Team on 01635 503033
