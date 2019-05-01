Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Can you make a difference in Adult Social Care?

The following roles are available as either day or night work patterns within our residential care homes.

- Registered General Nurses

- Residential Care Officers

- Dementia Practitioners

- Care Practitioners

We also have vacancies to work within the West Berkshire community assisting people within their own homes.

- Reablement Officers

- Reablement Assistants

For information about these and other roles please visit our website

www.jobs.westberks.gov.uk

or to discuss these roles further contact the Recruitment Team on 01635 503033

