Bradfield Mayfayre - Monday 6th May

Bradfield Mayfayre

Bradfield Southend RG7 6EY

Monday 6th May, midday until 5pm

West Berkshire's best value fun day!

Adults £3   Children £1

Centre Ring Attractions

Theale Tiger Tots • North Berks Motor Cycle Club • Kennet Samba Workshop • Borderline Morris • Famous Pig Racing

Mayqueen and Maypole Dancing • Grand Raffle

Food and Drink

Beer tent with local beers, ciders and live music • Scout's BBQ • WI Teas • Go Fish & Chips • Cakes • Ice creams • Candy floss

Over 20 games

Bouncy castle • Coconut Shy • Plate Smashing • Milk the Cow • Pedal Cars • Skittles • Toss-the-Bale • Crazy Golf • Many more

Music and Attractions

Gypsy Pysky Clown Workshop • Sheep Shearing • Farrier • South Berks Concert Band • Local School Choirs • Vintage Tractors • Livestock • Many more

Plus

Stalls • Art-in-Action / Food tent • Dog Show

Free Parking!

WIN tickets at www.bradfieldmayfayre.co.uk

