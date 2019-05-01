Bradfield Mayfayre - Monday 6th May

Office and Customer Operations Manager Required
Wed, 01 May 2019
Bradfield Mayfayre
Bradfield Southend RG7 6EY
Monday 6th May, midday until 5pm
West Berkshire's best value fun day!
Adults £3 Children £1
Centre Ring Attractions
Theale Tiger Tots • North Berks Motor Cycle Club • Kennet Samba Workshop • Borderline Morris • Famous Pig Racing
Mayqueen and Maypole Dancing • Grand Raffle
Food and Drink
Beer tent with local beers, ciders and live music • Scout's BBQ • WI Teas • Go Fish & Chips • Cakes • Ice creams • Candy floss
Over 20 games
Bouncy castle • Coconut Shy • Plate Smashing • Milk the Cow • Pedal Cars • Skittles • Toss-the-Bale • Crazy Golf • Many more
Music and Attractions
Gypsy Pysky Clown Workshop • Sheep Shearing • Farrier • South Berks Concert Band • Local School Choirs • Vintage Tractors • Livestock • Many more
Plus
Stalls • Art-in-Action / Food tent • Dog Show
Free Parking!
WIN tickets at www.bradfieldmayfayre.co.uk
