Office and Customer Operations Manager Required

Wed, 01 May 2019
An architectural finishes expert, is looking for an
Office and Customer Operations Manager
Preferably with construction industry experience.
You will be responsible for ensuring efficient operations, overseeing the quality management system and ensuring a proactive approach to customer order management, based at East Illsley office, Berkshire.
Salary package: £25k to £28K plus benefits.
Send your CV to enquiries@gruppoivas.co.uk.
For information call 01189 635900.
www.alivauk.com
