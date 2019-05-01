Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Office and Customer Operations Manager Required

An architectural finishes expert, is looking for an

Preferably with construction industry experience.
You will be responsible for ensuring efficient operations, overseeing the quality management system and ensuring a proactive approach to customer order management, based at East Illsley office, Berkshire.

Salary package: £25k to £28K plus benefits.


Send your CV to enquiries@gruppoivas.co.uk.

For information call 01189 635900.
www.alivauk.com

