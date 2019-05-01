Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Waking Night Staff

Mary Hare School

Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ
www.maryhare.org.uk

• Permanent – Monday Night, Term-time – £4,247.24 pa pro rata, plus benefits, 10 hpw
• Permanent – Saturday Night, Term-time – £3,736.51 pa pro rata, plus benefits, 10.5 hpw


To apply for these roles, please visit

www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs

and apply directly, or contact Sarah Stratford on 01635 244200.
Closing Date: 10 May 2019 • Interviews: w/c 13 May 2019


Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.
By applying for any roles at Mary Hare, you are agreeing to the terms of our Privacy Policy which can be found on our school website.

Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.
We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.
Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386

