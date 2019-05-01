Housekeeping staff required

Mary Hare

Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ

www.maryhare.org.uk

Housekeeping



We are looking for dedicated Housekeepers to join our team at the

Secondary School at Snelsmore Common. The following positions are available:

• Full Time Permanent – 30 hours per week, Monday to Friday

6am – 12pm - £9 per hour plus benefits

• Full Time Sickness Absence Cover – 30 hours per week,

Monday to Friday 6am – 12pm – £9 per hour plus benefits

• Part Time Term-time – 15 hours per week, Monday to Thursday

5.30pm – 8.30pm, Friday 4.30pm – 7.30pm – £9 per hour plus benefits

• Zero Hour Summer Work – 4 weeks during July/August

(hours to be discussed)

Overtime may be available for covering sickness, holiday and covering additional business commitments. Uniform is provided but your own transport is essential.

To apply for these roles, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs



and apply directly, or contact Sarah Stratford on 01635 244200.

Closing Date: Friday 17 May 2019 • Interviews: Thursday 23 May 2019

Start Date: As soon as pre-employment checks have been completed

