Thu, 02 May 2019
Highclere Country Show
26th & 27th May 2019
Highclere Castle, RG20 9RN
The Highclere Country Show is back with a bang in 2019! With ALL NEW Realtree Main Arena demonstrations, ALL NEW
Interactive Arena, ALL NEW Chefs Demo area, ALL NEW Kids Zone, live music and lots of fabulous food & drink.
Fun for all the family at the Highclere Country Show!
For more information and to book your discounted tickets visit
www.highclerecountryshow.co.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News