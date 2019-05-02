Highclere Country Show

26th & 27th May 2019

Highclere Castle, RG20 9RN

The Highclere Country Show is back with a bang in 2019! With ALL NEW Realtree Main Arena demonstrations, ALL NEW

Interactive Arena, ALL NEW Chefs Demo area, ALL NEW Kids Zone, live music and lots of fabulous food & drink.

Fun for all the family at the Highclere Country Show!

For more information and to book your discounted tickets visit

www.highclerecountryshow.co.uk