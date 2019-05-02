Chef Required

The White Hart Inn is building its team

We have a vacancy for a

Chef

This role requires an energetic and articulate individual who can demonstrate an ability to deliver authentic traditional dishes prepared from fresh ingredients, at pace and volume. Well-organised, able to lead and to ensure the successful management of the kitchen within budgeted parameters. It is unlikely that anyone with less than 3 years’ experience at Sous Chef level will be ready for this challenge.

£25,000-£30,000 depending on experience.

Possibly more for the right candidate.



For further information contact Stella on 07785 111490

or email: info@saviourwhitehart.co.uk