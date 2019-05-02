Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Chef Required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Chef Required

The White Hart Inn is building its team

We have a vacancy for a
Chef

This role requires an energetic and articulate individual who can demonstrate an ability to deliver authentic traditional dishes prepared from fresh ingredients, at pace and volume. Well-organised, able to lead and to ensure the successful management of the kitchen within budgeted parameters. It is unlikely that anyone with less than 3 years’ experience at Sous Chef level will be ready for this challenge.
£25,000-£30,000 depending on experience.
Possibly more for the right candidate.


For further information contact Stella on 07785 111490
or email: info@saviourwhitehart.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Hobbycraft set to open in Newbury

Hobbycraft to open in Newbury

Plans to demolish garden centre refused again

Plans to demolish garden centre refused again

Emergency repair closes Newbury road

Emergency repair closes Newbury road

Newbury Weekly News bought by Edward Iliffe

Newbury Weekly News bought by Edward Iliffe

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33