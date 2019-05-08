Teacher of Musical Theatre/Speech and Drama

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Full-time (one term’s maternity cover: 25-30 lessons per week)

We are looking for a temporary innovative teacher with the ability to inspire confidence and creativity to join our thriving Drama Department. The Department has excellent facilities, including a purpose-built Performing Arts Centre.
You must have experience of teaching Musical Theatre, preparing girls for the Trinity Guildhall examination syllabus. Experience of teaching Speech and Drama/Communications skills is an advantage.
Working hours are likely to be over 5 days per week, including some evening rehearsals and events. Benefits include meals on duty and excellent working conditions.

For an informal chat, please contact
recruitment@downehouse.net or 01635 204712.
For further details or to apply, please visit  www.downehouse.net > Jobs
Closing date: Noon on Wednesday 15th May 2019

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

