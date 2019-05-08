Catering Assistants

Full-time | £17,555 per annum

Hard-working, reliable staff are required to join an established team in a busy and thriving girls’ independent boarding school. We provide approximately 1000 meals daily as well as catering for School events. You will assist with all catering tasks within the department including front of house duties.

You will work mainly 12:00pm - 8:30pm for four days during the week, plus either Saturday or Sunday.

Uniform provided, free meals on duty, generous contributory pension scheme and good working conditions. 25 days’ holiday a year plus a week off at Christmas.

For an informal chat, please call the Catering and Events Manager on 01635 204690 or Recruitment on 01635 204712.

For further details or to apply, please visit

www.downehouse.net > Jobs

Closing date: Noon on Thursday, 16th May 2019.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.