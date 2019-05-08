Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

DISCOVER A CAREER IN TEACHING

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

DISCOVER A CAREER IN TEACHING

DISCOVER A CAREER IN TEACHING WITH
TRINITY PARTNERSHIP TEACHER TRAINING

Primary and Secondary Teacher Training opportunities in Newbury, West Berkshire

Are you interested in a career in teaching?
Come along to our Teacher Information Evening to find out more. This evening is ideal for anyone considering training to teach, including teaching assistants, those looking for a career change, teachers trained overseas and those graduating in Summer 2019.
Trinity Partnership is a teacher training provider in West Berkshire. We offer primary and secondary School Direct places for both salaried and unsalaried trainees. Our teacher training courses are organised in conjunction with the University of Reading.

Thursday 23rd May 2019, 6pm-8pm

Trinity School Library, Love Lane, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 2DU

For further information and to register your interest, please contact Gemma Adams on 01635 510500,

or email traintoteach@trinity.newburyacademytrust.org

Visit our website www.trinitynewbury.org

Follow us on Twitter @TeachTrinity

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Girl injured after being involved in collision with van

Girl injured after being involved in collision with van

Taxi driver stabbed in Newbury

Taxi driver stabbed by two teenage boys in Newbury

LIVE BLOG: Newbury and Thatcham town council results

LIVE BLOG: Newbury and Thatcham town council results

Two teenagers arrested after taxi driver stabbed

Two teenagers arrested after taxi driver stabbed

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33