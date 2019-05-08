Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Family Fun Day at Seven Lakes Fishery

Family Fun Day at Seven Lakes Fishery

Saturday 18th May 2019, 10am - 4pm

Free Activities for all the family!

Farm animals • woodland treasure trail • pond dipping • stalls • country crafts • face painting • guided walk • and much more!

Also Fabulous Food • Archery • Bouncy Castle • Inflatable assault course

all at great prices!

Also free fishing sessions with a free goody bag

Paices Wood Country Parkland

Aldermaston

Sat nav RG7 4PG

Free Entry and Parking

For more information call Tina Young on 0118 940 8500 or check www.sevenlakes.co.uk

