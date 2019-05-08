Wed, 08 May 2019
Family Fun Day at Seven Lakes Fishery
Saturday 18th May 2019, 10am - 4pm
Free Activities for all the family!
Farm animals • woodland treasure trail • pond dipping • stalls • country crafts • face painting • guided walk • and much more!
Also Fabulous Food • Archery • Bouncy Castle • Inflatable assault course
all at great prices!
Also free fishing sessions with a free goody bag
Paices Wood Country Parkland
Aldermaston
Sat nav RG7 4PG
Free Entry and Parking
For more information call Tina Young on 0118 940 8500 or check www.sevenlakes.co.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News