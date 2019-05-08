Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Exciting New Café Operation Opportunity – Victoria Park, Newbury

Newbury Town Council is planning to build a new Café in Victoria Park, Newbury. The Community Café will have the capacity to seat approximately 40 people indoors and a further 35 outside (with external canopy cover).
Newbury Town Council are looking for someone who can provide a well-managed and vibrant Community orientated Café within Victoria Park serving the needs of all visitors and users of the Park.
The new Community Café will be more than just a Café in a park and the Town Council intends it to be a valuable community asset. Victoria Park is located in the town centre of Newbury and the facilities and recent investment that the Council have made in the Park make it a very attractive destination for residents and provides a strong sense of community.

For more information please contact David Ingram on email: ( david.ingram@newbury.gov.uk )

or by telephone on 01635 35486.

