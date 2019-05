Boat Crew Wanted



for local canal trip boat company based in Kintbury.

Up to 5 days per week

Seasonal/varied hours – physically demanding.

Involves some cleaning, good customer service,

steering boat and operating locks.

Immediate start until End September.

01488 658866 or info@kennet-horse-boat.co.uk (References required)



www.kennet-horse-boat.co.uk