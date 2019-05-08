EGG COLLECTOR VACANCY

We have one vacancy to join an established and successful farming business on The Benham Estate, between Newbury and Kintbury. The work available is collection and grading of organic eggs, 0800h-1200h Monday to Friday and alternate weekends on a permanent basis.

The successful applicants will be hard working and reliable, with his/her own transport. Rate of pay will depend on age and experience.



Please contact 01635 40036 or benham@srsl.co.uk