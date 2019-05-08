Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

EGG COLLECTOR VACANCY

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

EGG COLLECTOR VACANCY

EGG COLLECTOR VACANCY

We have one vacancy to join an established and successful farming business on The Benham Estate, between Newbury and Kintbury. The work available is collection and grading of organic eggs, 0800h-1200h Monday to Friday and alternate weekends on a permanent basis.
The successful applicants will be hard working and reliable, with his/her own transport. Rate of pay will depend on age and experience.


Please contact 01635 40036 or benham@srsl.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Girl injured after being involved in collision with van

Girl injured after being involved in collision with van

Taxi driver stabbed in Newbury

Taxi driver stabbed by two teenage boys in Newbury

LIVE BLOG: Newbury and Thatcham town council results

LIVE BLOG: Newbury and Thatcham town council results

Two teenagers arrested after taxi driver stabbed

Two teenagers arrested after taxi driver stabbed

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33