Cheam School

IAPS 3-13 CO-EDUCATIONAL BOARDING AND DAY PREP SCHOOL (400 PUPILS)

PREP TEACHER - September 2019

We are seeking to appoint a full-time Prep Teacher/Residential tutor.

For full details and to apply please visit: www.cheamschool.com

Closing date - 10th June 2019.



Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.