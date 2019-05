On behalf of C Ledgerwood

by kind permission of Welford Farms Limited

Retirement Auction

Outdoor Pig, Livestock & General Farm Equipment

at Easton Hill, Wickham Heath, Newbury, Berkshire RG20 8PP

on Saturday 18th May 2019 at 11am

Viewing day prior 12 noon-6pm and morning of sale

Auction catalogues can be downloaded from

www.petercrichton.co.uk

no buyers premium