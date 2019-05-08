Part-time Teacher of Literacy for SEN

Required for September 2019

Bradfield’s Learning Support department requires a part-time teacher of literacy to work with individual pupils with SEN across the age range 13 to 18. A deep understanding of SpLD is desirable but not essential. The exact number of sessions, taught across 3 or 4 days per week will be agreed with the successful candidate.

Candidates should submit a CV and letter outlining their suitability for the post, together with an Application Form, to the Headmaster:

Dr Christopher Stevens, Bradfield College, Bradfield, Berkshire RG7 6AU

Further details and an application form can be obtained from:

www.bradfieldcollege.org.uk/vacancies

Email: recruitment@bradfieldcollege.org.uk



Human Resources, Tel: 0118 964 4546

Closing date: Wednesday 15th May, 2019

Bradfield College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening as part of their application. This includes submitting an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) Certificate prior to employment, registration of the DBS Update Service and checks with past employers.