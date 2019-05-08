Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Maintenance Person
required for
St Cassians Centre Kintbury.

This is a full time position to maintain buildings, ancillary services and equipment at the centre and to oversee the maintenance of the grounds. Must be able to work independently and also ensure that routine inspections and maintenance of house systems are up to date and comply with the relevant regulations. Training will be provided where necessary and you must be prepared to undergo an enhanced DBS check.

Please contact office@cassians.co.uk or
01488 658267 for further information.

