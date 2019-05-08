Office Administrator Required

Office Administrator

(Full or Part time)



Based in our Newbury sales office supplying specialist valves to International Oil and Gas companies.

Book Keeping, purchasing, documentation, creating and managing invoices, monthly reports, VAT returns as required

Must be literate and numerate with the ability to focus on detail. Have good knowledge of MS Office. Ability to integrate into a small focused team with a positive, flexible and hands on approach needed.

Could be full time or part time depending on applicants.



Please send CV and current employment details to:

info@inlinevalve.co.uk