Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

LUNA BOUTIQUES OFFER 20% OFF OUR NEW ARRIVALS
UK SIZES 18-26

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

LUNA BOUTIQUES OFFER 20% OFF OUR NEW ARRIVALSUK SIZES 18-26

LUNA BOUTIQUES OFFER 20% OFF OUR NEW ARRIVALS

UK SIZES 18-26

To celebrate our brand new collection from Q’Neel hitting our Newbury shop, we are giving you an amazing introductory offer!


For the next four weeks, you will be able to get 20% OFF this beautiful new brand in store! Not only are these items made with the softest and most comfiest fabric, they come in UK sized 18 to 26 with the most flattering of cuts.

 

If you know someone who would love this promotion, let them know as soon as possible as once the promotion is over, it will all go back to full price. We have a very select amount of Q’Neel so once it’s gone, it’s gone!

 

OFFER VALID UNTIL 31st MAY 2019

 

www.lunaboutiques.co.uk

www.facebook.com/shoplunaboutiques

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Girl injured after being involved in collision with van

Girl injured after being involved in collision with van

Taxi driver stabbed in Newbury

Taxi driver stabbed by two teenage boys in Newbury

Two teenagers arrested after taxi driver stabbed

Two teenagers arrested after taxi driver stabbed

Lib Dems regain control of Newbury and Thatcham town councils

Lib Dems regain control of Newbury and Thatcham town councils

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33