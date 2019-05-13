Cheam School

IAPS 3-13 CO-EDUCATIONAL BOARDING AND DAY PREP SCHOOL (400 PUPILS)

KS1 TEACHER

Required for maternity cover September 2019

An energetic, enthusiastic and cheerful team player is sought to join the staff of this excellent and highly regarded Independent School. The position would suit an experienced teacher who is able to work and plan co-operatively within a highly skilled and committed team.

Further details and an application form, can be obtained from the school website: www.cheamschool.co.uk

Cheam School, Headley, Newbury, Berkshire RG19 8LD Tel: 01635 267816

hmsecretary@cheamschool.co.uk

Closing date for all applications: 23rd May 2019