Textiles Technician Required

Textiles Technician

Part-time, term time only | Hourly rate: £10.00 per hour

You will be working with the Head of Textiles and assisting with the presentation and display of work, preparing materials for lessons, and ordering materials. To be successful, you will be well-organised with creative flair, an interest in art/textiles and an understanding of garment manufacture. Working 11 hours, 3 mornings a week, with ‘some’ flexibility.



For recruitment enquiries, please call 01635 204712.

To apply, please visit www.downehouse.net (Jobs) where further details about this role and the School can be found.

Closing date: Noon on Thursday 30 May 2019



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.