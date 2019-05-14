Teacher of Music Required

St Gabriels

Independent Day School GSA, IAPS

Boys 6 months – 11 years Girls 6 months -18 years

TEACHER OF MUSIC

(TO COVER MATERNITY LEAVE)

FROM SEPTEMBER 2019

We are looking for an accomplished performer, musician and qualified teacher who will assist the Director of Music in generating an enthusiasm and love of music, in and out of the classroom, with an emphasis on Junior teaching (Nursery to Year 6).

Closing date: Friday, 31 May 2019

Full details and application form at www.stgabriels.co.uk

Sandleford Priory · Newbury · RG20 9BD

tel. 01635 555680

email: exec@stgabriels.co.uk

St Gabriel’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children; all appointments are subject to an enhanced DBS check

Charity No. 1062748