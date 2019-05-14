Teacher of Music Required

Tue, 14 May 2019
St Gabriels
Independent Day School GSA, IAPS
Boys 6 months – 11 years Girls 6 months -18 years
TEACHER OF MUSIC
(TO COVER MATERNITY LEAVE)
FROM SEPTEMBER 2019
We are looking for an accomplished performer, musician and qualified teacher who will assist the Director of Music in generating an enthusiasm and love of music, in and out of the classroom, with an emphasis on Junior teaching (Nursery to Year 6).
Closing date: Friday, 31 May 2019
Full details and application form at www.stgabriels.co.uk
Sandleford Priory · Newbury · RG20 9BD
tel. 01635 555680
email: exec@stgabriels.co.uk
St Gabriel’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children; all appointments are subject to an enhanced DBS check
Charity No. 1062748
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News