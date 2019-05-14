Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Teaching Assistants Required

ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Newbury RG14 6JP

We currently have vacancies for the following permanent, part-time, term-time positions to start on 2 September 2019:

• Lead Teaching Assistant (Maths) – closing date: 19 May 2019
• Teaching Assistant – closing date: 16 June 2019
• Assistant Teacher (Cover Supervisor) – closing date: 16 June 2019


For full details and to apply please visit: www.stbarts.co.uk

Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk

Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.

