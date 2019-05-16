Housekeeping Assistant

Full-time | Hourly rate: £7.95 after 8am, £11.42 before 8am

Flexible, hard-working, reliable Housekeeping Assistants required to join an established

team in a busy thriving girls’ independent boarding school. Candidates should be selfmotivated

and able to work unsupervised to the highest standards either on their own

or as part of a team.

Working hours: full-time Monday to Friday with occasional Saturdays as the

business requires.

Benefits include contributory Stakeholder Pension Scheme, uniform, training, meals on

duty, 25 days’ holiday plus all bank holidays and a week off at Christmas.



For recruitment enquiries, please call 01635 204712

To apply, please visit www.downehouse.net (Jobs) where further details about this role

and the School can be found.

Closing date: Noon on Thursday 30 May 2019

Interview date: TBA

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any

offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.