Thu, 16 May 2019
Van Rental Assistant £18k-£22k basic
We have an exciting opportunity for a fulltime Van Rental Assistant to support the Company Director with day-to-day operations. You must be hard-working, conscientious and punctual. Previous rental experience is preferred although additional training will be given.
Requirements:
• Full clean driving licence – manual gearbox
• Availability for overtime
In the first instance, please send your cv and a letter explaining why you would be the ideal candidate for this role.
Applications by post or email to:
Adrian Rice, Acrobat Vehicle Rental Ltd, Union Lane, Kingsclere, Newbury RG20 4ST
adrian@acrobat-rental.co.uk
