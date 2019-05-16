Van Rental Assistant £18k-£22k basic

We have an exciting opportunity for a fulltime Van Rental Assistant to support the Company Director with day-to-day operations. You must be hard-working, conscientious and punctual. Previous rental experience is preferred although additional training will be given.



Requirements:

• Full clean driving licence – manual gearbox

• Availability for overtime



In the first instance, please send your cv and a letter explaining why you would be the ideal candidate for this role.

Applications by post or email to:



Adrian Rice, Acrobat Vehicle Rental Ltd, Union Lane, Kingsclere, Newbury RG20 4ST

adrian@acrobat-rental.co.uk