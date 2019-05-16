Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Van Rental Assistant £18k-£22k basic

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Van Rental Assistant £18k-£22k basic

Van Rental Assistant £18k-£22k basic

We have an exciting opportunity for a fulltime Van Rental Assistant to support the Company Director with day-to-day operations. You must be hard-working, conscientious and punctual. Previous rental experience is preferred although additional training will be given.


Requirements:
• Full clean driving licence – manual gearbox
• Availability for overtime


In the first instance, please send your cv and a letter explaining why you would be the ideal candidate for this role.

Applications by post or email to:


Adrian Rice, Acrobat Vehicle Rental Ltd, Union Lane, Kingsclere, Newbury RG20 4ST
adrian@acrobat-rental.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Changes to Newbury Station access as new junction opens

Changes to Newbury Station access as new junction opens

CCTV released in connection with assault in Newbury

CCTV released in connection with assault in Newbury

Company fined for causing 'significant disruption' in Newbury

Company fined for causing 'significant disruption' in Newbury

Missing girls found safe and well

Missing girls found safe and well

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33