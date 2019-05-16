Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Part time wardrobe assistant required

We are looking for a highly reliable individual who has the ability to work unsupervised for approximately 24 hours per week.

Duties include washing, ironing & repairing show costumes on a daily basis plus additional hours assisting our Head of Wardrobe -
competent sewing skills required.

For a full job description please visit
www.watermill.org.uk/work_for_us
Apply by 31 May enclosing a CV to Julie Pearson, Administration,
The Watermill Theatre, Bagnor, Newbury RG20 8AE
admin@watermill.org.uk

