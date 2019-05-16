AGRICULTURAL ENGINEER and also PARTS MANAGER REQUIRED

P.J.S ( Agricultural Services ) Ltd

McCORMICK MAIN DEALER



Require an

AGRICULTURAL & HORTICULTURAL PARTS MANAGER

( Agricultural Machinery knowledge essential )

To work as part of a team in an established family firm

Also required

AGRICULTURAL ENGINEER

A qualified Engineer to join our busy workshop team.



Please apply to : Mr Keith Maidment

P.J.S. ( Agricultural Services ) Ltd

East Garston, Hungerford Berks. RG17 7EX

Email: keith@pjsagri.co.uk

Tel: 01488 648665