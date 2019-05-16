AGRICULTURAL ENGINEER and also PARTS MANAGER REQUIRED

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

P.J.S ( Agricultural Services ) Ltd
McCORMICK MAIN DEALER


Require an
AGRICULTURAL & HORTICULTURAL PARTS MANAGER
( Agricultural Machinery knowledge essential )
To work as part of a team in an established family firm
Also required
AGRICULTURAL ENGINEER
A qualified Engineer to join our busy workshop team.


Please apply to : Mr Keith Maidment
P.J.S. ( Agricultural Services ) Ltd
East Garston, Hungerford Berks. RG17 7EX
Email: keith@pjsagri.co.uk

Tel: 01488 648665

