AGRICULTURAL ENGINEER and also PARTS MANAGER REQUIRED

Thu, 16 May 2019
P.J.S ( Agricultural Services ) Ltd
McCORMICK MAIN DEALER
Require an
AGRICULTURAL & HORTICULTURAL PARTS MANAGER
( Agricultural Machinery knowledge essential )
To work as part of a team in an established family firm
Also required
AGRICULTURAL ENGINEER
A qualified Engineer to join our busy workshop team.
Please apply to : Mr Keith Maidment
P.J.S. ( Agricultural Services ) Ltd
East Garston, Hungerford Berks. RG17 7EX
Email: keith@pjsagri.co.uk
Tel: 01488 648665
