Thatcham Youth

Require a

Youth Club Assistant

To assist in the running of our G-STAX Youth Club for 11-14 Year Olds based at Moorside Community Centre.

Responsible for the management and delivery of a varied and engaging range of activities to young people.

Must be able to work every Monday evening and be able to attend training courses in a voluntary capacity.

Thatcham Youth and Berkshire Youth are committed to the protection and safeguarding of children, young people and vulnerable adults.

Successful candidates will undertake an enhanced DBS check and references.

For an informal chat or to obtain an application pack please contact

Dan Carter, Head of Youth Activites:

E-mail: recruitment@thatchamyouth.org.uk

Phone: 07776221213