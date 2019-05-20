Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Youth Club Assistant

Thatcham Youth

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Youth Club Assistant

Thatcham Youth

Require a

Youth Club Assistant

To assist in the running of our G-STAX Youth Club for 11-14 Year Olds based at Moorside Community Centre.

Responsible for the management and delivery of a varied and engaging range of activities to young people.

Must be able to work every Monday evening and be able to attend training courses in a voluntary capacity.

Thatcham Youth and Berkshire Youth are committed to the protection and safeguarding of children, young people and vulnerable adults.

Successful candidates will undertake an enhanced DBS check and references.

For an informal chat or to obtain an application pack please contact

Dan Carter, Head of Youth Activites:

E-mail: recruitment@thatchamyouth.org.uk

Phone: 07776221213

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

SGN and council blaming each other over Mill Lane roadworks

SGN hit back at council over Mill Lane roadworks claims

“If there was a word bigger than thank you I would be saying it”

“If there was a word bigger than thank you I would be saying it”

Thatcham drink-driver is caught with drugs

Thatcham drink-driver is caught with drugs

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33