Part time wardrobe assistant required

Part time Wardrobe Assistant

We are looking for a highly reliable individual who has the ability to work unsupervised for approximately 24 hours per week.

Duties include washing, ironing & repairing show costumes on a daily basis plus additional hours assisting our Head of Wardrobe -
competent sewing skills required.

For a full job description please visit
www.watermill.org.uk/work_for_us

Apply by 31 May enclosing a CV to Julie Pearson, Administration,
The Watermill Theatre, Bagnor, Newbury RG20 8AE
admin@watermill.org.uk

