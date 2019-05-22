Administrator Required

Administrator (Full Time)

Newbury Berkshire

We’re looking for an organised and methodical Administrator to support our Specialist Departments.

Your responsibilities will include;

• Act as first point of contact for email and telephone enquiries

• Maintain and update the company database Navision

• Prepare, update and issue sales documentation for clients

• Prepare and send condition reports

• Assist the bid department entering bids prior to auctions

• Reception cover

In order to provide excellent service to your colleagues and clients you’ll need to be confident working with MS Office and able to work to deadlines.

Working from our beautiful 17th century Priory in Newbury we promise you a busy and fulfilling role, competitive salary and generous holiday allowance.

To join our friendly team please send your CV and covering letter stating your current salary and why you want this job to:

Mandy Dooley at mdooley@dreweatts.com



Closing Date 5th June NO AGENCIES