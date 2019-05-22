Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Administrator Required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Administrator Required

Administrator (Full Time)
Newbury Berkshire

We’re looking for an organised and methodical Administrator to support our Specialist Departments.
Your responsibilities will include;

• Act as first point of contact for email and telephone enquiries
• Maintain and update the company database Navision
• Prepare, update and issue sales documentation for clients
• Prepare and send condition reports
• Assist the bid department entering bids prior to auctions
• Reception cover

In order to provide excellent service to your colleagues and clients you’ll need to be confident working with MS Office and able to work to deadlines.

Working from our beautiful 17th century Priory in Newbury we promise you a busy and fulfilling role, competitive salary and generous holiday allowance.

To join our friendly team please send your CV and covering letter stating your current salary and why you want this job to:
Mandy Dooley at mdooley@dreweatts.com


Closing Date 5th June NO AGENCIES

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

“If there was a word bigger than thank you I would be saying it”

“If there was a word bigger than thank you I would be saying it”

West Berkshire pupil taken to hospital after consuming sweets thought to contain drugs

Dangerous Substance Alert issued after West Berkshire pupil hospitalised

Man jailed for punching pregnant woman in Newbury

Man jailed for punching pregnant woman in Newbury

Thatcham drink-driver is caught with drugs

Thatcham drink-driver is caught with drugs

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33