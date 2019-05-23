Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Housekeeping Assistant

Housekeeping Assistant

Housekeeping Assistant

Full-time | Hourly rate: £8.21 after 8am, £12.32 before 8am

Flexible, hard-working, reliable Housekeeping Assistants required to join an established team in a busy thriving girls’ independent boarding school. Candidates should be self motivated and able to work unsupervised to the highest standards either on their own or as part of a team.


Working hours: full-time Monday to Friday with occasional Saturdays as the business requires.
Benefits include contributory Stakeholder Pension Scheme, uniform, training, meals on duty, 25 days’ holiday plus all bank holidays and a week off at Christmas.


For recruitment enquiries, please call 01635 204712
To apply, please visit www.downehouse.net (Jobs) where further details about this role and the School can be found.


Closing date: Noon on Thursday 30 May 2019

Interview date: TBA


We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any
offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

