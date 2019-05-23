HEAD OF MATHS and PRIMARY TEACHER required

Part time office administrator required
Thu, 23 May 2019
Primary and Secondary Pupil Referral Units within West Berkshire
Required September 19:
HEAD OF MATHS
(Newbury, Thatcham and Calcot) 0.8FTE perm
TMS/UPS + TLR + SEN
Recent experience of teaching GCSE Maths and sound knowledge of the current curriculum is essential
PRIMARY TEACHER
(Thatcham) 0.6FTE perm TMS/UPS + SEN
Visits encouraged Closing date: Friday 7th June 2019
For further information or an application pack please
email recruitment@icollege.org.uk
or phone Jo Hannington 01635 49397
iCollege is committed to Safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the young people, enabling them to have the best outcomes and it expects all staff to share this commitment. All appointments are subject to an enhanced DBS disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.
