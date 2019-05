Organ Recital

on the renovated

Midgham Church Organ

Chris Bragg

St Andrew's University, Fife

will play pieces by Rameau, Kittel, Mendelssohn and CPE Bach

Friday 31st May 2019, 6:30pm

Admission free. Retiring collection

Refreshments after recital

St Matthew's Church, Midgham RG7 5UW